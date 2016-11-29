 Donate
C89.5
 

November 29, 2016
 

AM Show Blog November. 28. 2016

Written by: Lilly

New Music Showdown: Yellow Claw "Love and War" vs  Party Favor "In My Head" Winner: Party Favor "In My Head" Banger: Ummet Ozcan "Kensei" 6am Playlist:
  • The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk "I Feel It Coming"
  • Mat the Hat "Down tha Rabbit Hole"
  • Borgeous "Going Under"
  • Yellow Claw "Love and War"
  • Plummet "Damaged"
  • Justice "Fire"
  •  Tim Gunter "First Breath"
  • Chace & Moski "For A Day"
  • Nause "Dynamite"
  • Aero Chord "The 90's"
  • Daniel Bedingfield "Gotta Get Thru This"
  • KDA "Just Say"
  • Grafix & Fred V "Just A Thought"
  • Buku "Front to Back"
  • Nebbra "You"
  • Goldfrapp "Ooh La La"
Listen again at C895.org/OnDemand!



