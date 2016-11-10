AM Show Blog Thursday Nov. 10. 2016

Save the Wave Playlist - Hour One:
- Murray Head "One Night in Bangkok"
- Baltimora "Tarzan Boy"
- INXS "Need You Tonight"
- Arcadia "Election Day"
- Blur "There's No Other Way"
- Enya "Orinoco Flow"
- Tears For Fears "Mad World"
- Dave Harrow & Anne Clark "Hope Road"
- Duane Eddy "Peter Gunn"
- Camoflauge "The Great Commandment"
- Orchestral Movements in the Dark "Pandora's Box"
- Marc Almond "The Desperate Hours"
- Fun Boy Three "Our Lips Are Sealed"
- The Lightning Seeds "All I Want"
- Ultra Nate vs Roland Clark "The First Time Free" - Claptone Remix
- KDA ft. Tinashe "Just Say"
- Ookay "Back Again"
- Soulwax "NY Excuse" - Nite Version
- Black Caviar "New York, What's Happenin'?"
- Kito f/ Reija Lee "On The Jam" - Original Mix
- Mat Zo & Porter Robinson "Easy"
- Swanky Tunes & Going Deeper "Till the End"
- Ta-ku & Wafia "Love Somebody" - Mr. Carmack Remix
- Gotye f/ Kimbra "Somebody That I Used To Know" - Dan Aux Remix
- Hotel Garuda ft. Violet Days "Fixed On You"
- OMfG "Hello"
- Joe Garston "The Promise" - Origina Mix
- Daisy Daisy "Michelle Plays Ping Pong" - Vicarious Bliss Match Point RMIX
- Offaiah "Trouble" - ATTLAS Remix
- Jax Jones ft. MNEK "House Work"