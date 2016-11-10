 Donate
C89.5
 

Drew Bailey's Blog

November 10, 2016
 

AM Show Blog Thursday Nov. 10. 2016

More articles by »
Written by: Moni

Save the Wave Playlist - Hour One:
  • Murray Head "One Night in Bangkok"
  • Baltimora "Tarzan Boy"
  • INXS "Need You Tonight"
  • Arcadia "Election Day"
  • Blur "There's No Other Way"
  • Enya "Orinoco Flow"
  • Tears For Fears "Mad World"
  • Dave Harrow & Anne Clark "Hope Road"
  • Duane Eddy "Peter Gunn"
  • Camoflauge "The Great Commandment"
  • Orchestral Movements in the Dark "Pandora's Box"
  • Marc Almond "The Desperate Hours"
  • Fun Boy Three "Our Lips Are Sealed"
  • The Lightning Seeds "All I Want"
9am Banger: Prodigy "Out Of Space" 6am Playlist:
  • Ultra Nate vs Roland Clark "The First Time Free" - Claptone Remix
  • KDA ft. Tinashe "Just Say"
  • Ookay "Back Again"
  • Soulwax "NY Excuse" - Nite Version
  • Black Caviar "New York, What's Happenin'?"
  • Kito f/ Reija Lee "On The Jam" - Original Mix
  • Mat Zo & Porter Robinson "Easy"
  • Swanky Tunes & Going Deeper "Till the End"
  • Ta-ku & Wafia "Love Somebody" - Mr. Carmack Remix
  • Gotye f/ Kimbra "Somebody That I Used To Know" - Dan Aux Remix
  • Hotel Garuda ft. Violet Days "Fixed On You"
  • OMfG "Hello"
  • Joe Garston "The Promise" - Origina Mix
  • Daisy Daisy "Michelle Plays Ping Pong" - Vicarious Bliss Match Point RMIX
  • Offaiah "Trouble" - ATTLAS Remix
  • Jax Jones ft. MNEK "House Work"
Listen again at C895.org/OnDemand!



RSS Feed Twitter Facebook Google+
Pledge Now
PRI
CPB

Support C89.5 through Amazon Smile!

When you shop AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a donation to Washington Public Radio Association: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-5402402

Hot 8@8

  1. Jax Jones ft. MNEK - House Work Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  2. Flume ft. Tove Lo - Say It Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  3. Kungs Vs Cookin On 3 Burners - This Girl Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  4. Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  5. Anna Lunoe - Radioactive Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  6. Kanye West ft. Ty Dolla Sign - Fade Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play
  7. Galantis & Hook N Sling - Love On Me (Peter Bjorn and John Remix)
  8. Pnau - Chameleon
For Thursday, November 17 2016

More Posts
 
Purple Party @ Laser C89.5 feat. Purple Princess HARMONY SOLEIL and Purple Furniture Enthusiast & House Music Bringer DJ WOOLLY!
Check out the feature Univision Seattle did on C89.5 & Carnaval mix!
AM Show Blog December 5 2015
AM Show Blog December 2 2016