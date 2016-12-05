 Donate
C89.5
 

Drew Bailey's Blog

December 5, 2016
1 comment »

AM Show Blog December 5 2015

More articles by »
Written by: Lilly

New Music Showdown:  Alison Wonderland "Messiah" vs.  Alan Walker "Alone" Winner: Alan Walker "Alone" 6am Playlist
  • Alison Wonderland "Messiah"
  • Riton "Rinse & Repeat"
  • Papa Ya "Sunny"
  • Jenee "Lake"
  • DJ Marky "LK"
  • Justice "Fire"
  • Magnolia "Its All Vain"
  • Porter Robinson "Language"
  • Pierce Fulton "Echo Lake"
  • Rusko "Dirty Sexy"
  • Michel Cleis "La Mezcla"
  • Sin Plomo "Its You"
  • Flume "Heater"
  • Yellow Claw "Love & War"
  • Starley "Call On Me"
  • Chemical Brothers "Galavanize"



1 comment »

One Comment

Leave a comment »

  1. Steff

    What’s the song that just won?

    Reply
    December 7, 2016 at 8:27 am



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


RSS Feed Twitter Facebook Google+
Pledge Now
PRI
CPB

Support C89.5 through Amazon Smile!

When you shop AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a donation to Washington Public Radio Association: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-5402402

Hot 8@8

  1. Jax Jones ft. MNEK - House Work Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  2. Flume ft. Tove Lo - Say It Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  3. Kungs Vs Cookin On 3 Burners - This Girl Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  4. Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  5. Anna Lunoe - Radioactive Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Beatport Buy from Google Play
  6. Kanye West ft. Ty Dolla Sign - Fade Buy from iTunes Buy from Amazon Buy from Google Play
  7. Galantis & Hook N Sling - Love On Me (Peter Bjorn and John Remix)
  8. Pnau - Chameleon
For Thursday, November 17 2016

More Posts
 
Purple Party @ Laser C89.5 feat. Purple Princess HARMONY SOLEIL and Purple Furniture Enthusiast & House Music Bringer DJ WOOLLY!
Check out the feature Univision Seattle did on C89.5 & Carnaval mix!
AM Show Blog December 5 2015
AM Show Blog December 2 2016