AM Show Blog December 5 2015

New Music Showdown: Alison Wonderland "Messiah" vs. Alan Walker "Alone" Winner: Alan Walker "Alone" 6am Playlist
- Alison Wonderland "Messiah"
- Riton "Rinse & Repeat"
- Papa Ya "Sunny"
- Jenee "Lake"
- DJ Marky "LK"
- Justice "Fire"
- Magnolia "Its All Vain"
- Porter Robinson "Language"
- Pierce Fulton "Echo Lake"
- Rusko "Dirty Sexy"
- Michel Cleis "La Mezcla"
- Sin Plomo "Its You"
- Flume "Heater"
- Yellow Claw "Love & War"
- Starley "Call On Me"
- Chemical Brothers "Galavanize"
What’s the song that just won?