January 13, 2017
AM Show Blog Friday Jan. 13. 2017 THE GOLDEN GLOWSTICKS

Written by: Moni

                  The Golden Glowsticks: 2016

                    Hour One

Best Dance -

  • Era Estrefi "Bonbon"
  • Alan Walker "Faded"
  • Deorro ft. Elvis Crespo "Bailar"
  • Galantis "No Money"
  • MØ & Diplo "Kamikaze"
  • Jonas Blue ft. Dakota "Fast Car"

Best Female Vocal Performance -

  • Louis the Child ft. Evalyn "Fire"
  • MØ & Diplo "Kamikaze"
  • Flume ft. Kai "Never Be Like You"
  • Martin Garrix ft. Bebe Rehxa "In the Name of Love"
  • Era Estrefi "Bonbon"
  • The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey "Closer"

Best Male Vocal Performance -

  • Deorro ft. Elvis Crespo "Bailar"
  • DJ Snake ft. Bipolar Sunshine "Middle"
  • Calvin Harris "My Way"
  • Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop the Felling"
  • The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk "Starboy"
  • Mike Posner "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"

Best Bass -

  • Slushii ft. Madi "So Long"
  • Big Gigantic ft. Angela McClusky "The Little Things"
  • Anne Marie "Alarm" - Marshmello Remix
  • Marshmello "Alone"
  • Big Gigantic ft. Naaz "Brighter Future"
  • Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE "Need You"

Best Fire Track -

  • Ynetndo "Straight Fire"
  • Felix Jaehn ft. Alma "Bonfire"
  • The Chainsmokers & XYLO "Setting Fires"
  • Louis The Child "Fire"
  • Justice "Fire"

Best Collaboration -

  • M.I.A & Skrillex "Go Off"
  • Porter Robinson & Madeon "Shelter"
  • Kungs vs Cookin’ On 3 Burners "This Girl"
  • The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk "Starboy"
  • The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk "Starboy"

Best Remix -

  • Anne Marie “Alarm” - Marshmello Remix
  • Moby “Porcelain” - Arty Remix
  • Alicia Keys x Kaskade “In Common”
  • Rihanna “Love On The Brain” - Don Diablo Remix
  • The Chainsmokers “Closer” - R3HAB Remix
  • Twenty One Pilots “Heathens” Joe Maz Remix

                    Hour Two

Best Pop Song -

  • DNCE "Cake By The Ocean"
  • The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey "Closer"
  • Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna "This Is What You Came For"
  • Calvin Harris "My Way"
  • The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk "Starboy"
  • Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling"

Best Local Track -

  • Super Square "Do You Believe Me?"
  • Go Periscope "Drifters"
  • Seven Lions "Falling Away"
  • Brendan Lentz "Spectrum"
  • Robot Jox x Bad kid Billy “Bonfire Dream”
  • Pezzner "The Hand That Feeds You"

Best Tropical House -

  • MØ & MNEK "Final Song"
  • Kygo "Stay"
  • Alunageorge ft. Dreezy & Leikeli47 “Mean What I Mean”
  • Cheat Codes “Turn Me On”
  • Yellow Claw ft. Yade Lauren “Invitation”
  • Cash Cash ft. Digital Farm Animals & Nelly “Millionaire”

Best New Artist Track -

  • Marshmello "Alone"
  • Slushii "So Long"
  • Mahmut Orhan "Feel"
  • Jonas Blue "Fast Car"
  • Alan Walker "Faded"

Best Duo or Group -

  • The Chainsmokers "Closer"
  • Big Gigantic "The Little Things"
  • Yellow Claw ft. Yade Lauren "Invitation"
  • Louis The Child "Fire"
  • MØME "Aloha"
  • Galantis "No Money"

Best Chainsmokers Record -

  • The Chainsmokers ft. Phoebe Ryan "All We Know"
  • The Chainsmokers ft. Rozes "Roses"
  • The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey "Closer"
  • The Chainsmokers ft. Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
  • The Chainsmokers & XYLO "Setting Fires"

Best Remake -

  • Jonas Blue ft. Dakota "Fast Car"
  • Cheat Codes & Dante Klein "Turn Me On"
  • Cheat Codes & Kriss Kross Amsterdam "Sex"
  • R3hab & Quntino "Freak"
  • Don Diablo "Cutting Shapes"
  • Lost Frequencies "What Is Love 2016"

Best Indie Dance -

  • Kungs vs. Cookin’ On 3 Burners "This Girl"
  • The xx "On Hold"
  • Flume ft. Kai "Never Be Like You"
  • Justice "Fire"
  • Grimes "Kill v. Maim"
  • Louis The Child ft. Evalyn "Fire"

Best Future House -

  • Alicia Keys x Kaskade "In Common"
  • Feder ft. Alex Aiono "Lordly"
  • Kaskade vs CID "Sweet Memories"
  • Headhunterz ft. Conro & Clara Hagman "Unique"
  • Anna Lunoe "Radioactive"
  • R3hab "Icarus"

                    Hour Three

Best Banger -

  • Pegboard Nerds "Deep In The Night"
  • Delta Heavy "Kill Room"
  • Dirty Audio "Gorilla Glue"
  • Griz ft. ProbCause "My Friends & I"
  • Getter "Rip N Dip"
  • Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE "Need You"

Best Solo Male Producer -

  • Marshmello "Alone"
  • Alan Walker "Faded"
  • OOkay "Thief"
  • Zomboy "Miles Away"
  • Getter "Rip N Dip"
  • Calvin Harris "My Way"

Best Solo Female Producer -

  • Jane XØ "Hard To Forget"
  • Anna Lunoe "Radioactive"
  • Nora En Pure "Tell My Heart"
  • TOKiMONSTA ft. Anderson .Paak & KRNE) "Put It Down"
  • Grimes "Kill V. Maim"

Best Slow Jam -

  • OOkay "Thief"
  • The Chainsmokers ft. Rozes "Roses"
  • Louis The Child ft. Evalyn "Fire"
  • Ta-Ku & Wafi "Love Somebody" - Mr. Carmack Remix
  • Flume ft. Kai "Never Be Like You"

Best House -

  • Jax Jones ft. MNEK "House Work"
  • Offaiah "Trouble"
  • MK ft. Becky Hill "Piece Of Me"
  • Disciples "Daylight"
  • Mahmut Orhan ft, Sena Sener "Feel"

Best Vocal Chop -

  • R3hab "Icarus"
  • Chace and Moski "For A Day"
  • Kiiara "Gold"
  • Cheat Codes "Turn Me On"
  • Zomboy "Miles Away"

Best New Artist -

  • Marshmello “Alone”
  • Slushii “So Long”
  • Mahmut Orhan “Fee”
  • Jonas Blue “Fast Car”
  • Alan Walker “Faded”

Best Song -

  • The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey "Closer"
  • Buku "Front To Back"
  • Porter Robinson & Madeon "Shelter"
  • Kungs "This Girl"
  • Marshmello "Alone"
  • Alan Walker "Faded"

Past Winners Throughout the Years:

  • 2007:TC “Rockstar”
  • 2008: Kid Sister “Pro Nails” - Rusko Remix
  • 2009: Kid Cudi “Day En Night” - Crookers Remix
  • 2010: Skrillex “Scary Monster & Nice Sprites”
  • 2011: Avicii “Levels”
  • 2012: Skrillex “Bangarang”
  • 2013: Martin Garrix “Animals”
  • 2014:
  • 2015: Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ “Lean On"
  • 2016:

To listen to 2016's Golden Glowsticks visit C895.org/OnDemand




