AM Show Blog Friday Jan. 13. 2017 THE GOLDEN GLOWSTICKS

- The Golden Glowsticks: 2016
- Hour One
Best Dance -
- Era Estrefi "Bonbon"
- Alan Walker "Faded"
- Deorro ft. Elvis Crespo "Bailar"
- Galantis "No Money"
- MØ & Diplo "Kamikaze"
- Jonas Blue ft. Dakota "Fast Car"
Best Female Vocal Performance -
- Louis the Child ft. Evalyn "Fire"
- MØ & Diplo "Kamikaze"
- Flume ft. Kai "Never Be Like You"
- Martin Garrix ft. Bebe Rehxa "In the Name of Love"
- Era Estrefi "Bonbon"
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey "Closer"
Best Male Vocal Performance -
- Deorro ft. Elvis Crespo "Bailar"
- DJ Snake ft. Bipolar Sunshine "Middle"
- Calvin Harris "My Way"
- Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop the Felling"
- The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk "Starboy"
- Mike Posner "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"
Best Bass -
- Slushii ft. Madi "So Long"
- Big Gigantic ft. Angela McClusky "The Little Things"
- Anne Marie "Alarm" - Marshmello Remix
- Marshmello "Alone"
- Big Gigantic ft. Naaz "Brighter Future"
- Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE "Need You"
Best Fire Track -
- Ynetndo "Straight Fire"
- Felix Jaehn ft. Alma "Bonfire"
- The Chainsmokers & XYLO "Setting Fires"
- Louis The Child "Fire"
- Justice "Fire"
Best Collaboration -
- M.I.A & Skrillex "Go Off"
- Porter Robinson & Madeon "Shelter"
- Kungs vs Cookin’ On 3 Burners "This Girl"
- The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk "Starboy"
Best Remix -
- Anne Marie “Alarm” - Marshmello Remix
- Moby “Porcelain” - Arty Remix
- Alicia Keys x Kaskade “In Common”
- Rihanna “Love On The Brain” - Don Diablo Remix
- The Chainsmokers “Closer” - R3HAB Remix
- Twenty One Pilots “Heathens” Joe Maz Remix
- Hour Two
Best Pop Song -
- DNCE "Cake By The Ocean"
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey "Closer"
- Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna "This Is What You Came For"
- Calvin Harris "My Way"
- The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk "Starboy"
- Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling"
Best Local Track -
- Super Square "Do You Believe Me?"
- Go Periscope "Drifters"
- Seven Lions "Falling Away"
- Brendan Lentz "Spectrum"
- Robot Jox x Bad kid Billy “Bonfire Dream”
- Pezzner "The Hand That Feeds You"
Best Tropical House -
- MØ & MNEK "Final Song"
- Kygo "Stay"
- Alunageorge ft. Dreezy & Leikeli47 “Mean What I Mean”
- Cheat Codes “Turn Me On”
- Yellow Claw ft. Yade Lauren “Invitation”
- Cash Cash ft. Digital Farm Animals & Nelly “Millionaire”
Best New Artist Track -
- Marshmello "Alone"
- Slushii "So Long"
- Mahmut Orhan "Feel"
- Jonas Blue "Fast Car"
- Alan Walker "Faded"
Best Duo or Group -
- The Chainsmokers "Closer"
- Big Gigantic "The Little Things"
- Yellow Claw ft. Yade Lauren "Invitation"
- Louis The Child "Fire"
- MØME "Aloha"
- Galantis "No Money"
Best Chainsmokers Record -
- The Chainsmokers ft. Phoebe Ryan "All We Know"
- The Chainsmokers ft. Rozes "Roses"
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey "Closer"
- The Chainsmokers ft. Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
- The Chainsmokers & XYLO "Setting Fires"
Best Remake -
- Jonas Blue ft. Dakota "Fast Car"
- Cheat Codes & Dante Klein "Turn Me On"
- Cheat Codes & Kriss Kross Amsterdam "Sex"
- R3hab & Quntino "Freak"
- Don Diablo "Cutting Shapes"
- Lost Frequencies "What Is Love 2016"
Best Indie Dance -
- Kungs vs. Cookin’ On 3 Burners "This Girl"
- The xx "On Hold"
- Flume ft. Kai "Never Be Like You"
- Justice "Fire"
- Grimes "Kill v. Maim"
- Louis The Child ft. Evalyn "Fire"
Best Future House -
- Alicia Keys x Kaskade "In Common"
- Feder ft. Alex Aiono "Lordly"
- Kaskade vs CID "Sweet Memories"
- Headhunterz ft. Conro & Clara Hagman "Unique"
- Anna Lunoe "Radioactive"
- R3hab "Icarus"
- Hour Three
Best Banger -
- Pegboard Nerds "Deep In The Night"
- Delta Heavy "Kill Room"
- Dirty Audio "Gorilla Glue"
- Griz ft. ProbCause "My Friends & I"
- Getter "Rip N Dip"
- Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE "Need You"
Best Solo Male Producer -
- Marshmello "Alone"
- Alan Walker "Faded"
- OOkay "Thief"
- Zomboy "Miles Away"
- Getter "Rip N Dip"
- Calvin Harris "My Way"
Best Solo Female Producer -
- Jane XØ "Hard To Forget"
- Anna Lunoe "Radioactive"
- Nora En Pure "Tell My Heart"
- TOKiMONSTA ft. Anderson .Paak & KRNE) "Put It Down"
- Grimes "Kill V. Maim"
Best Slow Jam -
- OOkay "Thief"
- The Chainsmokers ft. Rozes "Roses"
- Louis The Child ft. Evalyn "Fire"
- Ta-Ku & Wafi "Love Somebody" - Mr. Carmack Remix
- Flume ft. Kai "Never Be Like You"
Best House -
- Jax Jones ft. MNEK "House Work"
- Offaiah "Trouble"
- MK ft. Becky Hill "Piece Of Me"
- Disciples "Daylight"
- Mahmut Orhan ft, Sena Sener "Feel"
Best Vocal Chop -
- R3hab "Icarus"
- Chace and Moski "For A Day"
- Kiiara "Gold"
- Cheat Codes "Turn Me On"
- Zomboy "Miles Away"
Best New Artist -
- Marshmello “Alone”
- Slushii “So Long”
- Mahmut Orhan “Fee”
- Jonas Blue “Fast Car”
- Alan Walker “Faded”
Best Song -
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey "Closer"
- Buku "Front To Back"
- Porter Robinson & Madeon "Shelter"
- Kungs "This Girl"
- Marshmello "Alone"
- Alan Walker "Faded"
Past Winners Throughout the Years:
- 2007:TC “Rockstar”
- 2008: Kid Sister “Pro Nails” - Rusko Remix
- 2009: Kid Cudi “Day En Night” - Crookers Remix
- 2010: Skrillex “Scary Monster & Nice Sprites”
- 2011: Avicii “Levels”
- 2012: Skrillex “Bangarang”
- 2013: Martin Garrix “Animals”
- 2014:
- 2015: Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ “Lean On"
- 2016:
