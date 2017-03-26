CHART! March 26th, 2017

The record set by Dillon Francis “Anywhere”, is TIED this week by the artists at #1 for the 4th week in a row…Can they break the record next week?
01- The Chainsmokers – Paris **same**
EX- Yooth – 12345
02- Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On **same**
RW- DJ Encore – I See Right Through To You (2001)
03- Krewella – Team **same**
04- Armin van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You **up from 6**
EX- Caroline D’Amore ft. Ayah Marar – Love Somebody
05- Clean Bandit – Rockabye (SHAKED Trap Remix) **up from 8**
EX- Gryffin & Illenium ft. Daya – Feel Good
06- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Diplo – Hey Baby **up from 7**
07- Marshmello – Ritual **down from 5**
EX- Deorro – Rise and Shine
08- Tiesto ft. Bright Sparks – On My Way **up from 9**
09- Martin Solveig – Places **down from 4**
EX- Alex Ross ft. Dakota & T-Pain – Dreams
10- Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely **same**