CHART! March 26th, 2017

The record set by Dillon Francis “Anywhere”, is TIED this week by the artists at #1 for the 4th week in a row…Can they break the record next week?

01- The Chainsmokers – Paris **same**

EX- Yooth – 12345

02- Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On **same**

RW- DJ Encore – I See Right Through To You (2001)

03- Krewella – Team **same**

04- Armin van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You **up from 6**

EX- Caroline D’Amore ft. Ayah Marar – Love Somebody

05- Clean Bandit – Rockabye (SHAKED Trap Remix) **up from 8**

EX- Gryffin & Illenium ft. Daya – Feel Good

06- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Diplo – Hey Baby **up from 7**

07- Marshmello – Ritual **down from 5**

EX- Deorro – Rise and Shine

08- Tiesto ft. Bright Sparks – On My Way **up from 9**

09- Martin Solveig – Places **down from 4**

EX- Alex Ross ft. Dakota & T-Pain – Dreams

10- Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely **same**

Source: The EDM Ten @ http://theEDMten.org