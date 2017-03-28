Listen: David Guetta Debuted A Reworked Version Of Eiffel 65’s “Blue” At Ultra

Have you ever wished that David Guetta would release a brand new version of Eiffel 65’s classic jam “Blue?”

Probably not! But it happened anyway…

This past weekend at Ultra Music Festival in Miami David debuted his take on the iconic 90’s tune. Pop star Bebe Rexha is on the vocals, changing the song’s original lyrics to be more contemporary… and more explicit. The melody stays pretty much the same but with a big ol’ 2017 drop added into the mix.

While the song isn’t bad, it didn’t impress me too much. I’m a big fan of the original and after hearing David’s 2017 version I just felt that something was missing or he could have done more. That’s just my opinion though.

Check out the song below and let me know your thoughts!

– Gabe

Source: TheEDMTen on C89.5