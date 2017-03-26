READ: Rapping Robots?

In the world of dance music, robots creating music is really nothing new. But thanks to a genius of a 17 year old and the combined works of Kanye West, robots might next be setting their sights on the world of hip-hop.

Spurred on my his high school programming club and using an open-source machine learning library called Pybrain, Robbie Barrat a senior from West Virginia, was able to write a code that rearranged existing lyrics into new sequences. From there Barrat added over 6,000 Kanye West lyrics and now the program can write its own “raps”.

Check out the video below to hear the robot in action – but beware its a little bit like hearing Siri’s possibly British brother trying to rap for the first time. But it is still much better than I am at rapping…While the program can recite its lyrics *mostly* on beat and can pause for effect it has yet to learn cadence or the most important part of any rap – swag.

Is this the future of music? Or is rapping (or any genre of music) too “human” for robots or AI to fully understand, let alone produce? Let us know what you think and read the full article over at Quartz.

– Harmony

Source: The EDM Ten @ http://theEDMten.org