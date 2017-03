This week we are rewinding all the way back to 2001, when times were simpler and Eurodance was at its peak. Released in March of that year, DJ Encore’s trance anthem “I See Right Through To You” was a hit on US and European dance charts and even served as the theme song to the first season of Big Brother Denmark. Also – the video is everything you wish would happen in a school library and the early 2000s fashions are ON POINT!

Source: The EDM Ten @ http://theEDMten.org