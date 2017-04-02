The EDM Ten CHART! April 2nd, 2017

The Chainsmokers broke the record set by Diloon Francis earlier this year – FIVE WEEKS at #1! Check out the rest of the countdown and the extras from this weeks brand new show!
4/2/17
01- The Chainsmokers – Paris **same**
EX- Axwell / Ingrosso & Kid Ink – I Love You
02- Armin van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You **up from 4**
RW- Calvin Harris – Thinking About You (2012)
03- Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On **down from 2**
04- Krewella – Team **down from 3**
EX- Audien X Max – One More Weekend
05- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Diplo – Hey Baby **up from 6**
EX- David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne – Light My Body Up
06- Tiesto ft. Bright Sparks – On My Way **up from 8**
07- Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely **up from 10**
EX- Bonnie X Clyde – Bass Jam
08- Marshmello – Ritual **down from 7**
09- Alesso – Falling *debut*
EX- Shaun Frank ft. DYSON – No Future
10- Martin Solveig – Places **down from 9**