The EDM Ten CHART! April 2nd, 2017

The Chainsmokers broke the record set by Diloon Francis earlier this year – FIVE WEEKS at #1! Check out the rest of the countdown and the extras from this weeks brand new show!

4/2/17

01- The Chainsmokers – Paris **same**

EX- Axwell / Ingrosso & Kid Ink – I Love You

02- Armin van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You **up from 4**

RW- Calvin Harris – Thinking About You (2012)

03- Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On **down from 2**

04- Krewella – Team **down from 3**

EX- Audien X Max – One More Weekend

05- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Diplo – Hey Baby **up from 6**

EX- David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne – Light My Body Up

06- Tiesto ft. Bright Sparks – On My Way **up from 8**

07- Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely **up from 10**

EX- Bonnie X Clyde – Bass Jam

08- Marshmello – Ritual **down from 7**

09- Alesso – Falling *debut*

EX- Shaun Frank ft. DYSON – No Future

10- Martin Solveig – Places **down from 9**

Source: TheEDMTen on C89.5