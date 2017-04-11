Dream Journal – Take You Home (ft. Maiah Manser)

Throughout the last two years, we’ve been keeping a close eye on Dream Journal’s releases. From his single “Circles” featuring the soft vocals of Kaisu Mirth, to his ethereal remix of “Young” by Vallis Alps. Although it’s a slow drip-feed of tunes from Dream Journal at times, it makes every release that much more special.

“Take You Home” is no exception. An introduction of gentle piano and an intimate vocal daydream by Maiah Manser swiftly takes root and is carried away on its deep bass foundation, flourishing in fields of reverb vocal fragments along with some subtle percussion.

If you enjoy this song, keep an eye out for future live shows from Dream Journal. They’re becoming much more of a regular event!