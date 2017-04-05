 Donate
April 5, 2017
Haquin – Vrddhi

Written by: Seth Bolin
A new artist to us here at Café Chill, Haquin delivers some new music to accompany the seasons change!

Based out of Leeds, England, Haquin brings us an almost meditative and calming avant-garde (or avant-chill, according to his tags) sound reminiscent of the affably sporadic blooms, blossoms, scents and colors of spring time.

To further emphasize the idea and beauty of this season, the song title “Vṛddhi” is a Sanskrit term for “growth”. How absolutely fitting.

Have a listen to Haquin’s newest single, and please feel free to surf through the rest of his songs on Soundcloud!

