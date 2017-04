Calvin Harris has already had an incredible career in dance music and this week we are rewinding back to his 2012 hit featuring Ayah Marar “Thinking About You”. This song has a toned down almost tropical house vibe, before the wave of trop house fully hit us and stuck out in a sea of progressive house hits.

Check out the video below and if you know whats actually going on – let us know in the comments. We just hope Ayah is okay…Those pirates look scary!

