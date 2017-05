Bibio is back! And this time he’s bringing some French-house inspired music to the table. A song suitable for your warm and sunny drives down a long stretch of freeway, or perhaps wandering the city streets alone at night while observing the subtle cinematic moments around you.

“Beyond My Eyes” is one of four songs from Bibio’s upcoming Beyond Serious EP due for release on May 5th via Warp Records.

LINK: https://warp.net/artists/bibio/