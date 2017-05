In a slight deviation from his recent bass-heavy rap sounds, Star Slinger has taken to showcasing a few old and unreleased songs on Soundcloud. We were surprised to see it culminate in the release of his short but upbeat new song “Good Chance”.

Sampling from soul artist Jimmy J. Barnes and topped with quick high-hat rolls, the song quickly takes shape as a fantastic little pick-me-up for your day.

LINK: Good Chance by Star Slinger