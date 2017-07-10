 Donate
July 10, 2017
Morning Show Blog Monday July 10th, 2017

Written by: Drew Bailey

Today's Link
Bassnecter's interview on Westword.com talking about the current state of dance music. Tonight the Juno spacecraft looks into the giant red eye on Jupiter. Clips from Electroland, Disneyland Paris' EDM show from last weekend:

9AM BANGER

New Music Showdown

VS

Trevell & BAD HABITS "Wasted On You"

Winner: Trevell & BAD HABITS "Wasted On You"

Listen to today's 6am hour again here




Stranger Things to Do

