2017 Eclipse Map

The Space Science Institute’s National Center for Interactive Learning and STAR_Net Libraries have teamed up to provide more than 2 million solar-viewing glasses at 4,800 public library locations across the nation.

These solar-viewing glasses have special purpose solar filters designed exclusively for looking directly at the sun. Normal sunglasses won’t work, as they’re designed for you to look everywhere else but not directly at the sun.

The American Astronomical Society recommends that you not to use your glasses while looking through unfiltered camera, telescope, or binoculars, — the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eyes.

“If you are within the path of totality (the area where the sun is completely covered by the moon), remove your solar filter only when the Moon completely covers the Sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark,” the Society said in a press release. “Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright Sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to glance at the remaining partial phases.”

Failure to carefully follow these rules can have serious consequences for your vision.

Exposure of the retina to intense visible light can trigger a series of complex chemical reactions within the light-sensitive rod and cone cells which damages their ability to respond to a visual stimuli. The result is a loss of visual function which may be either temporary or permanent, depending on the severity of the damage.

A map with pins dropped over every public library eclipse glasses are available can be found here, along with a list of reputable sellers of eclipse-viewing glasses on that site.

