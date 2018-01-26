Golden Glowsticks 2018

Best DnB
Super Square - Lets Go
Keeno - Lost In The Clouds
Joe Ford & Document One - Care For Me
Sub Focus - Lingua
Sub Focus_Rudimental_Maverick Sabre_Chronixx - Trouble [Mercury]
Delta Heavy - Kaleidoscope
Best Female Vocal
Martin Solveig ft Alma - All Stars
Sultan & Shepard - Almost Home
Martin Garrix - Scared To Be Lonely
Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay
Gareth Emery & Standerwick - Saving Light
Jax Jones - You Don’t Know Me
Best Male Vocal
Ofenbach - Be Mine
Marshmello ft Khalid- Silence
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
R3HAB - Hallucinations
Jonas Blue - Mama
The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming
Best Future Bass / House
Conro - Close
Cash Cash ft Rozes- Matches
Galantis - Rich Boy
Yellow Claw - Love and War?
Imagine Dragons - Believer (Kaskade Remix)
Ukiyo_Bear Owl_Calling feat Your Girl Pho_Original Mix
Best Track from an Artist in a Hood or Helmet
Cazztek - Came To Get Funky
Alan Walker - The Spectre
Alan Walker - Alone
Marshmello - Moving On
Marshmello - LoVe U
Best Duo or Group
ODESZA - Line of Sight
Ofenbach - Be Mine
Portugal The Man - Feel It Still
Pegboard Nerds - Melodymania
Yellow Claw - Love and War
Galantis - Hunter
Best Remix
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Major Lazer & MOSKA Remix)
Kenrick Lamar - Humble (Skrillex Remix)
MARSHMELLO ft. Khalid - Silence (Slushii Remix)
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)
The Mary Nixons - Adrian (Shadient Remix)
Martin Garrix - Scared To Be Lonely (Alpharock Remix)
Best Pop
Cheat Codes ft Demi Lovato - No Promises
Dua Lipa - New Rules
The Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi - Despacito Remix
David Guetta - 2U f/Justin Bieber
Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay
Best Local Track
Justin Hartinger - Let You Go
Fysah - Another Life
Sweedish - Disarm
Super Square - Lets Go
Super Square - Bangy Bangy
Odesza - Line of Sight
Best Dance
Martin Garrix - Pizza
Galantis - Hunter
Alan Walker - The Spectre
Martin Solveig ft Alma - All Stars
Jax Jones ft. Raye - You Don’t Know Me
Serebro - My Money
Best New Artist
Ofenbach - Be Mine
Cazztek - Came To Get Funky
Crankdat - Dollars
Portugal The Man - Feel It Still
Dua Lipa - New Rules
Conro - Close
Best Song We Never Played
San Holo - Light
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. (Skrillex Remix)
Illenium - Leaving
Odesza - Late Night
Gorillaz - Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)
Martin Garrix - Byte
Best Remake
Alan Walker - The Spectre
Fake Pictures - Two Princes (Radio Edit)
Breathe Carolina & Dropgun - Rhythm Is A Dancer
Just Us_FFRR_Cloudbusting_Original Mix
Dash Berlin - Heaven
Scooter - Always Look on The Brightside
Best Indie Dance
ODESZA - Line of Sight
The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming
K?D - Lose Myself
The Mary Nixons - Adrian
The XX - On Hold
Pretty Lights - Rainbows & Waterfalls
Best Trance
Gareth Emery & Standerwick - Saving Light
Armin Van Buuren - I Need You (Club Mix)
Armin van Buuren - My Symphony
Bryan Kearney & Plumb - All Over Again
Seven Lions & Jason Ross feat. Paul Meany - Higher Love
Above & Beyond f./Zoe Johnston - My Own Hymn
Best Banger
Brohug - Knuckles [Dim Mak Records]
Zomboy - Like a Bitch (Kill the Noise Remix)
Muzzy - Get Crazy
Virtual Riot_Degenerates_Original_Mix
twoloud_Daav One_Bounce Inc._Bonkers_Original_Mix [Playbox]
Andromulus_Firepower Records_Loud In The Streets_Original Mix
Best Solo Male Producer
Zhu - Chasing Marrakech
Alan Walker - The Spectre
Marshmello ft Khalid- Silence
Kaskade - Nobody Like You
Martin Garrix - Pizza
Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay
Best Solo Female Producer
K FLAY - High Enough
Rezz - DRUGS!
Alison Wonderland - Messiah
Nora En Pure - Fever
Mija - Secrets
Best Song By Marshmello
Marshmello - Moving On
Marshmello ft Khalid- Silence
Marshmello - You & Me
Marshmello - LoVe U
Marshmello & Ookay ft Noah Cyrus - Chasing Colors
Best House
Skrillex & Poo Bear - Would You Ever
Alma - Chasing Highs
Nora En Pure - Fever
Phantoms - Just A Feeling
CAMELPHAT & ELDERBROOK - Cola
Norman Doray - All In
Best Instrumental Track
Martin Garrix - Pizza
Destructo - Freak
EDX - Bloom
Keeno - At Twilight
Martin Garrix - Byte
Dankann - Sweet Thing
Best Collaboration
Skrillex & Poo Bear - Would You Ever
Ookay & Fox Stevenson - Lighthouse
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi - Despacito Remix
The Weeknd ft Daft Punk - I Feel It Coming
CAMELPHAT & ELDERBROOK - Cola
Record of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Major Lazer & MOSKA Remix)
Portugal The Man - Feel It Still
ODESZA - Line of Sight
Keeno - Lost In The Clouds
Ofenba ch - Be Mine
Rezz - DRUGS!
Super Square - Lets Go
Keeno - Lost In The Clouds
Joe Ford & Document One - Care For Me
Sub Focus - Lingua
Sub Focus_Rudimental_Maverick Sabre_Chronixx - Trouble [Mercury]
Delta Heavy - Kaleidoscope
Best Female Vocal
Martin Solveig ft Alma - All Stars
Sultan & Shepard - Almost Home
Martin Garrix - Scared To Be Lonely
Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay
Gareth Emery & Standerwick - Saving Light
Jax Jones - You Don’t Know Me
Best Male Vocal
Ofenbach - Be Mine
Marshmello ft Khalid- Silence
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
R3HAB - Hallucinations
Jonas Blue - Mama
The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming
Best Future Bass / House
Conro - Close
Cash Cash ft Rozes- Matches
Galantis - Rich Boy
Yellow Claw - Love and War?
Imagine Dragons - Believer (Kaskade Remix)
Ukiyo_Bear Owl_Calling feat Your Girl Pho_Original Mix
Best Track from an Artist in a Hood or Helmet
Cazztek - Came To Get Funky
Alan Walker - The Spectre
Alan Walker - Alone
Marshmello - Moving On
Marshmello - LoVe U
Best Duo or Group
ODESZA - Line of Sight
Ofenbach - Be Mine
Portugal The Man - Feel It Still
Pegboard Nerds - Melodymania
Yellow Claw - Love and War
Galantis - Hunter
Best Remix
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Major Lazer & MOSKA Remix)
Kenrick Lamar - Humble (Skrillex Remix)
MARSHMELLO ft. Khalid - Silence (Slushii Remix)
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)
The Mary Nixons - Adrian (Shadient Remix)
Martin Garrix - Scared To Be Lonely (Alpharock Remix)
Best Pop
Cheat Codes ft Demi Lovato - No Promises
Dua Lipa - New Rules
The Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi - Despacito Remix
David Guetta - 2U f/Justin Bieber
Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay
Best Local Track
Justin Hartinger - Let You Go
Fysah - Another Life
Sweedish - Disarm
Super Square - Lets Go
Super Square - Bangy Bangy
Odesza - Line of Sight
Best Dance
Martin Garrix - Pizza
Galantis - Hunter
Alan Walker - The Spectre
Martin Solveig ft Alma - All Stars
Jax Jones ft. Raye - You Don’t Know Me
Serebro - My Money
Best New Artist
Ofenbach - Be Mine
Cazztek - Came To Get Funky
Crankdat - Dollars
Portugal The Man - Feel It Still
Dua Lipa - New Rules
Conro - Close
Best Song We Never Played
San Holo - Light
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. (Skrillex Remix)
Illenium - Leaving
Odesza - Late Night
Gorillaz - Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)
Martin Garrix - Byte
Best Remake
Alan Walker - The Spectre
Fake Pictures - Two Princes (Radio Edit)
Breathe Carolina & Dropgun - Rhythm Is A Dancer
Just Us_FFRR_Cloudbusting_Original Mix
Dash Berlin - Heaven
Scooter - Always Look on The Brightside
Best Indie Dance
ODESZA - Line of Sight
The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming
K?D - Lose Myself
The Mary Nixons - Adrian
The XX - On Hold
Pretty Lights - Rainbows & Waterfalls
Best Trance
Gareth Emery & Standerwick - Saving Light
Armin Van Buuren - I Need You (Club Mix)
Armin van Buuren - My Symphony
Bryan Kearney & Plumb - All Over Again
Seven Lions & Jason Ross feat. Paul Meany - Higher Love
Above & Beyond f./Zoe Johnston - My Own Hymn
Best Banger
Brohug - Knuckles [Dim Mak Records]
Zomboy - Like a Bitch (Kill the Noise Remix)
Muzzy - Get Crazy
Virtual Riot_Degenerates_Original_Mix
twoloud_Daav One_Bounce Inc._Bonkers_Original_Mix [Playbox]
Andromulus_Firepower Records_Loud In The Streets_Original Mix
Best Solo Male Producer
Zhu - Chasing Marrakech
Alan Walker - The Spectre
Marshmello ft Khalid- Silence
Kaskade - Nobody Like You
Martin Garrix - Pizza
Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay
Best Solo Female Producer
K FLAY - High Enough
Rezz - DRUGS!
Alison Wonderland - Messiah
Nora En Pure - Fever
Mija - Secrets
Best Song By Marshmello
Marshmello - Moving On
Marshmello ft Khalid- Silence
Marshmello - You & Me
Marshmello - LoVe U
Marshmello & Ookay ft Noah Cyrus - Chasing Colors
Best House
Skrillex & Poo Bear - Would You Ever
Alma - Chasing Highs
Nora En Pure - Fever
Phantoms - Just A Feeling
CAMELPHAT & ELDERBROOK - Cola
Norman Doray - All In
Best Instrumental Track
Martin Garrix - Pizza
Destructo - Freak
EDX - Bloom
Keeno - At Twilight
Martin Garrix - Byte
Dankann - Sweet Thing
Best Collaboration
Skrillex & Poo Bear - Would You Ever
Ookay & Fox Stevenson - Lighthouse
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi - Despacito Remix
The Weeknd ft Daft Punk - I Feel It Coming
CAMELPHAT & ELDERBROOK - Cola
Record of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Major Lazer & MOSKA Remix)
Portugal The Man - Feel It Still
ODESZA - Line of Sight
Keeno - Lost In The Clouds
Ofenba ch - Be Mine
Rezz - DRUGS!