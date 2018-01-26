Golden Glowsticks 2018

Best DnB

Super Square - Lets Go

Keeno - Lost In The Clouds

Joe Ford & Document One - Care For Me

Sub Focus - Lingua

Sub Focus_Rudimental_Maverick Sabre_Chronixx - Trouble [Mercury]

Delta Heavy - Kaleidoscope



Best Female Vocal

Martin Solveig ft Alma - All Stars

Sultan & Shepard - Almost Home

Martin Garrix - Scared To Be Lonely

Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay

Gareth Emery & Standerwick - Saving Light

Jax Jones - You Don’t Know Me



Best Male Vocal

Ofenbach - Be Mine

Marshmello ft Khalid- Silence

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

R3HAB - Hallucinations

Jonas Blue - Mama

The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming



Best Future Bass / House

Conro - Close

Cash Cash ft Rozes- Matches

Galantis - Rich Boy

Yellow Claw - Love and War?

Imagine Dragons - Believer (Kaskade Remix)

Ukiyo_Bear Owl_Calling feat Your Girl Pho_Original Mix



Best Track from an Artist in a Hood or Helmet

Cazztek - Came To Get Funky

Alan Walker - The Spectre

Alan Walker - Alone

Marshmello - Moving On

Marshmello - LoVe U



Best Duo or Group

ODESZA - Line of Sight

Ofenbach - Be Mine

Portugal The Man - Feel It Still

Pegboard Nerds - Melodymania

Yellow Claw - Love and War

Galantis - Hunter



Best Remix

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Major Lazer & MOSKA Remix)

Kenrick Lamar - Humble (Skrillex Remix)

MARSHMELLO ft. Khalid - Silence (Slushii Remix)

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix)

The Mary Nixons - Adrian (Shadient Remix)

Martin Garrix - Scared To Be Lonely (Alpharock Remix)



Best Pop

Cheat Codes ft Demi Lovato - No Promises

Dua Lipa - New Rules

The Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This

Luis Fonsi - Despacito Remix

David Guetta - 2U f/Justin Bieber

Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay



Best Local Track

Justin Hartinger - Let You Go

Fysah - Another Life

Sweedish - Disarm

Super Square - Lets Go

Super Square - Bangy Bangy

Odesza - Line of Sight



Best Dance

Martin Garrix - Pizza

Galantis - Hunter

Alan Walker - The Spectre

Martin Solveig ft Alma - All Stars

Jax Jones ft. Raye - You Don’t Know Me

Serebro - My Money



Best New Artist

Ofenbach - Be Mine

Cazztek - Came To Get Funky

Crankdat - Dollars

Portugal The Man - Feel It Still

Dua Lipa - New Rules

Conro - Close



Best Song We Never Played

San Holo - Light

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. (Skrillex Remix)

Illenium - Leaving

Odesza - Late Night

Gorillaz - Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)

Martin Garrix - Byte



Best Remake

Alan Walker - The Spectre

Fake Pictures - Two Princes (Radio Edit)

Breathe Carolina & Dropgun - Rhythm Is A Dancer

Just Us_FFRR_Cloudbusting_Original Mix

Dash Berlin - Heaven

Scooter - Always Look on The Brightside



Best Indie Dance

ODESZA - Line of Sight

The Weeknd - I Feel It Coming

K?D - Lose Myself

The Mary Nixons - Adrian

The XX - On Hold

Pretty Lights - Rainbows & Waterfalls



Best Trance

Gareth Emery & Standerwick - Saving Light

Armin Van Buuren - I Need You (Club Mix)

Armin van Buuren - My Symphony

Bryan Kearney & Plumb - All Over Again

Seven Lions & Jason Ross feat. Paul Meany - Higher Love

Above & Beyond f./Zoe Johnston - My Own Hymn



Best Banger

Brohug - Knuckles [Dim Mak Records]

Zomboy - Like a Bitch (Kill the Noise Remix)

Muzzy - Get Crazy

Virtual Riot_Degenerates_Original_Mix

twoloud_Daav One_Bounce Inc._Bonkers_Original_Mix [Playbox]

Andromulus_Firepower Records_Loud In The Streets_Original Mix



Best Solo Male Producer

Zhu - Chasing Marrakech

Alan Walker - The Spectre

Marshmello ft Khalid- Silence

Kaskade - Nobody Like You

Martin Garrix - Pizza

Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay



Best Solo Female Producer

K FLAY - High Enough

Rezz - DRUGS!

Alison Wonderland - Messiah

Nora En Pure - Fever

Mija - Secrets



Best Song By Marshmello

Marshmello - Moving On

Marshmello ft Khalid- Silence

Marshmello - You & Me

Marshmello - LoVe U

Marshmello & Ookay ft Noah Cyrus - Chasing Colors



Best House

Skrillex & Poo Bear - Would You Ever

Alma - Chasing Highs

Nora En Pure - Fever

Phantoms - Just A Feeling

CAMELPHAT & ELDERBROOK - Cola

Norman Doray - All In



Best Instrumental Track

Martin Garrix - Pizza

Destructo - Freak

EDX - Bloom

Keeno - At Twilight

Martin Garrix - Byte

Dankann - Sweet Thing



Best Collaboration

Skrillex & Poo Bear - Would You Ever

Ookay & Fox Stevenson - Lighthouse

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

Luis Fonsi - Despacito Remix

The Weeknd ft Daft Punk - I Feel It Coming

CAMELPHAT & ELDERBROOK - Cola



Record of the Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Major Lazer & MOSKA Remix)

Portugal The Man - Feel It Still

ODESZA - Line of Sight

Keeno - Lost In The Clouds

Ofenba ch - Be Mine

Rezz - DRUGS!

