March 16, 2018
Morning Show Blog: Friday March 16th, 2018

Written by: Jack TÜ 

Today's Headlines from Brayden Kitsap

Youtuber Explains Why He Thinks Ink Cartridges Are A Scam

New "Avengers: Infinity War" Trailer

Dubstep Producer Datsik Accused Of Sexual Assault (from youredm.com)

Datsik Accused of Multiple Instances of Sexual Abuse, Deletes Incriminating Tweets
New Music Friday

The Chainsmokers "Everybody Hates Me"

Duke Dumont & Ebenezer "Inhale"

VASSY "Somebody New (feat. Sultan & Shepard)

Echosmith "Over My Head"

k?d feat. Blair "Distance"

 



