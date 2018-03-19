 Donate
C89.5
 

Drew Bailey's Blog

March 19, 2018
0 comments »

Morning Show Blog: Monday March 19, 2018

More articles by »
Written by: Mike Zimmer
Tags:

Today on Below the Headlines

Costco Thieves realize their made a hilarious attempt at escape.

North pole branch of Blockbuster is to close

Blockbuster

Which batteries last the longest?

Duracell wins battle of the alkalines, but cheap brands do well

Gaming - for the world that is too busy gaming to look for their articles

Amazon releases new web service "GameOn" to make eSports tournaments easier The International might move to Vancouver

Mondays' Top 3

Jacob Lee - Black Sheep #1

Anna Lunoe - Blaze of Glory

Portugal the Man (Weird Al Remix)




0 comments »


Be the first to comment!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Sign up to be a C89.5 Adviser!


Become a member of our exclusive group of C89.5 Advisers who provide us with their opinions and preferences about our station and what matters most about what they hear on the radio. Click here to sign up!

Stranger Things to Do

C89.5 Events Calendar is powered by The Stranger

RSS Feed Twitter Facebook Google+
Pledge Now
PRI
CPB

Amazon Smile & C89.5

When you shop with AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a donation to Washington Public Radio Association / C89.5. Click here to shop at AmazonSmile!

More Posts
 
Morning Show Blog: Monday March 19, 2018
Morning Show Blog: Friday March 16th, 2018
Morning Show Blog: Tuesday March 13, 2018
Morning Show Blog: Monday March 12th, 2018