March 2, 2018
Morning Show Blog Friday March 2nd 2018

Written by: Jack TÜ

Today's 8:07 Story:

The Oscar screener was invented by accident, and other secrets of an awards season staple:

http://www.latimes.com/business/hollywood/la-fi-ct-oscar-screeners-20180301-story.html    

Today's Top Headlines:

First female Street Fighter character Chun-Li turns 50

       

Graco Is Recalling a Highchair Sold at Walmart After Reports of Child Injuries:

http://fortune.com/2018/03/02/graco-highchair-recall-walmart-table2table/  

Jack TÜ's Pick For Today's Hot New Music:

Today's hot new music comes from Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd, Pray For Me.



