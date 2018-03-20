 Donate
March 20, 2018
Morning Show Blog: Tuesday March 20, 2018

Written by: Mike Zimmer
Today On Below the Headlines

  • Facebook got caught selling peoples information.
  • So here is how to delete your Facebook account.
  • Getter is done with edm.
  • Small chance Bennu the asteroid might hit us.

Recent News on Gaming

The Univeristy of Utah is offer eSports Scholarships

Tuesday's Top 3

Teminite - Uprising

 

Unlike Pluto- Nothing wrong with me

 

Coopex - Fall in The Dark

 



