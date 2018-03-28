Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Drew Bailey's Blog

Ultra Fest Gun Arrest, Chainsmokers Hit 1 Billion Again, Plus more AM notes

Jack TÜ
March 28, 2018
1 min read

Someone was arrested at The Ultra Music Festival for posing with a gun in their hotel room. Plus the Chainsmokers have their third song to hit a billion views on YouTube.

Today’s Headlines :

 

Man detained at Ultra for posting photo of himself holding a rifle seemingly targeting festival:

The Chainsmokers Now Have 3 Music Videos With Over 1 Billion Plays On YouTube

 

Datsik’s Firepower Records donating proceeds to anti-sexual violence organisation

http://mixmag.net/read/datsiks-label-firepower-records-to-donate-proceeds-to-anti-sexual-violence-organization-news

 

Another New Infinity War Trailer:

NEW MUSIC PICKS:

Rich The Kid – Dead Friends

 

Jack TÜ

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Drew Bailey's Blog

Morning Show Blog March 23rd, 2018

Watch Out for the New Ultra Music Festival of 2018 being Streamed on UMF TV     Below the Headlines courtesy of Mike Zimmer: ‘I’m going to Davie’: Ultra-annoyed downtown Miami residents plan their annual exodus. Starbucks...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

BECU Banner

Menu