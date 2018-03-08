 Donate
March 9, 2018
Morning Show Blog March 9th 2018

Written by: Michael Zimmer
Todays Links

Gaming-

  • Escape From Tarkov has released a new patch in order to gear up for their open beta release
  • Nintendo teased that Super Smash bros. is getting a release on Nintendo switch and gave no other information than sometime in 2018 (B)

Music-MZ's Top Picks

  • Wolfgang Gartner and K?D released a new song Banshee
Morning Show Blog Friday March 9th 2018

Written by: Jack Strider

