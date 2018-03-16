C89.5 Interviews Youth Ambassadors for the Gates Foundation Discovery Center Ahead of March 24th Action Fair

WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE NOW!

That is the theme of this year's Gates Foundation Teen Action Fair on Saturday, March 24th. C89.5 student hosts spoke with two Youth Ambassadors for the Gates Foundation Discovery Center ahead of next week's event. Take a listen and mark your calendar to come out and MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

GATES TEEN AMBASSADORS:

Isabella Garcia is a senior at Forest Ridge of the Sacred Heart and she is part of the Youth Ambassador Program at the Gates Foundation Discovery Center. She has served as an intern with Teen Feed, an organization dedicated to serving at-risk and homeless youth.

Tai Anthony McMillan is a senior at Renton High School and he is part of the Youth Ambassadors Program at the Gates Foundation Discovery Center. Tai has also danced and collaborated with the Northwest Tap Connection, a social justice dance studio.

Tai Interview Part 1:

Tai Interview Part 2:

Isabella Interview Part 1:

Isabella Interview Part 2:

ABOUT THE EVENT:

Hundreds of Seattle area youth will gather together on March 24 to use their voice for change.

At the Gates Foundation Discovery Center’s Teen Action Fair, inspiring youth from over 30 organizations will showcase the issues and projects they are working to make a difference on from youth homelessness, immigration and refugees to clean water and gender equality.

The free event features hands-on activities, powerful performances, interactive exhibits, over 30 youth-related organizations and ways to get involved.

Performances by the Northside Step Team Hip-hop and R&B youth artists with Totem Star: Lashaunycee O'Cain (kidLIO), Jahlil Kirby (Jawzilla), Cornelius Cambronero (King Cobb) & Teddy Avestruz (Theomatic) Participate in hands-on activities and action projects. Connect with more than 30 organizations and groups participating in this year's Teen Action Fair including:

Saturday, March 24, 2018 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Interview, photo, and video opportunities are available.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center, 440 5th Ave N., Seattle, WA 98109. Next to Seattle Center.