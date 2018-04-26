Seattle's home for dance
C89

Add a 3rd hour to Save The Wave!

Richard J. Dalton
April 26, 2018
The time is finally here– Spring Membership Drive!

We have a fun challenge for the collective Save The Wave audience: For every $1000 we raise, we’re adding another week with a 3rd hour of STW. Our goal is to make it through to Fall Drive with 3 hours!

We already have 2 weeks in the can from early donations that were made last week. So that leaves about $20,000 to go if we want the 3rd hour to run through to the Fall Membership Drive.

Next week we’ll also be in the membership drive. So let’s shoot for about $10,000 this week, and $10,000 next week. We can do this!

Each Monthly STW level (click here) at/above $20 or One Time STW level (click here) at/above $240 comes with a non-stop mix by Trent Von, hosted in the cloud. We have an approximate 24-hour loop running that you can tune into at any time.

If you’re already a monthly member, if you increase your donation amount, that counts too! Click here to add to your current donation amount!

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

Follow me on Twitter

