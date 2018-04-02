Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Music

Anna Lunoe’s New Video In One Shot

Drew Bailey
April 2, 2018
1 min read

C89.5 artist Anna Lunoe is back with a new video for “Blaze of Glory”.

Check out Anna Lunoe’s latest video for “Blaze of Glory”. The entire video recorded in one shot.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

BECU Banner

Menu