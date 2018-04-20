C89.5 Remembers Avicii

C89.5 Public Radio is paying tribute today to international deejay and core C89.5 artist Avicii this afternoon. Avicii passed away this morning in Oman.

The station bumped its regular programming as the news broke to go wall-to-wall Avicii.

“In a short amount of time, Avicii impacted the dance music community through his many collaborations, remix projects and solo career. The impact is being felt by our listeners as they call in and text their stories of what his music meant to them”, says JB McDaniel, program director.

“As a DJ and member of the dance music community I cannot fully express impact Avicii has and will continue to have on myself, the community as well as the genre of dance music and beyond”, says Harmony Soleil, evening host and mixshow deejay.

C89.5 is the public radio station based at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. The station is the longest-running dance music station on the planet and is run by a professional staff and interning students.

Photo: CC BY 3.0 Perfect World Foundation via Wikipedia