Carnaval Mix has Belanova Tickets!

Join Carnaval Mix on Sunday as they help raise money to keep C89.5 on the air. The entire team will be live in the house.

Make your donation online here or call us up at 206-421-8989. se habla español

Polo and the crew have tickets to see Belanova on May 9th at the Moore Theater, for the first 5 listeners who call in and donate $240 or higher.

So be sure to call 206-421-8989 if you want the Belanova special.

They also have some t-shirts at the higher levels.

Picture: Belanova promo photo