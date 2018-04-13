Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Festival

How To Stream Coachella This Weekend

Michael Zimmer
April 13, 2018
3 min read

Experience Coachella on four different streams this weekend only. One of the four streams will be in VR.

This year’s Coachella will again feature multiple streams for the first weekend only and this year that added a feature so you can personalize your stream so that YouTube can schedule the feeds around your taste.

Check out the streams here: Coachella YouTube page

Live Stream Schedule:
Friday, April 13th:
03:35 – Moses Sumney (1)
03:35 – Los Angeles Azules (2)
03:35 – Elohim (3)
04:10 – Elohim (VR)
04:10 – PVRIS (2)
04:15 – Skip Marley (1)
04:30 – Slow Magic (3)
05:05 – SuperDeluxeKyle (1)
05:05 – SuperDeluxeKyle (VR)
05:15 – Whethan (2)
05:30 – Greta Van Fleet (2)
05:55 – The Neighbourhood (1)
05:55 – The Neighbourhood (VR)
06:10 – Leon (3)
06:20 – Kali Uchis (2)
06:30 – Whethan (VR)
06:50 – Bleachers (1)
07:00 – Alan Walker (3)
07:00 – Alan Walker (VR)
07:05 – Daniel Caesar (2)
07:40 – Vince Staples (1)
07:55 – Black Coffee (2)
08:00 – Deorro (3)
08:35 – The War on Drugs (1)
08:45 – Kygo (2)
08:45 – Kygo (VR)
09:00 – DREAMS (3)
09:30 – St. Vincent (1)
09:40 – Perfume Genus (2)
09:40 – Deorro (VR)
09:50 – Belly (3)
10:30 – SZA (1)
10:30 – Jean-Michel Jarre (3)
10:30 – Troyboi (3)
10:30 – Troyboi (VR)
11:25 – The Weeknd (1)
11:25 – The Weeknd (VR)
11:25 – Alison Wonderland (3)
11:40 – Jamiroquai (2)
12:25 – Rezz (3)
Saturday, April 14th:
03:35 – Marian Hill (1)
03:35 – Declan McKenna (2)
03:35 – WizKid (3)
03:35 – WizKid (VR)
04:15 – Nile Rodgers and Chic (1)
04:15 – Chloe x Halle (2)
04:20 – Ekali (3)
04:20 – Ekali (VR)
04:45 – Django Django (2)
05:10 – Nile Rodgers and Chic (VR)
05:15 – Flatbush Zombies (3)
05:20 – First Aid Kit (1)
05:30 – Angel Olsen (2)
06:05 – Party Favor (3)
06:05 – Party Favor (VR)
06:10 – BØRNS (1)
06:15 – BROCKHAMPTON (2)
07:00 – Snakehips (3)
07:05 – Chromeo (1)
07:05 – Chromeo (VR)
07:10 – MØ
08:00 – Tash Sultana (2)
08:00 – Alina Baraz (3)
08:05 – Tyler the Creator (1)
08:45 – Louis the Child (3)
08:50 – Benjamin Booker (2)
09:15 – HAIM (1)
09:35 – Alvvays (2)
09:40 – Blackbear (3)
10:10 – Post Malone (1)
10:10 – Post Malone (VR)
10:20 – David Byrne (2)
10:25 – Jungle (3)
11:10 – Beyoncé (1)
11:10 – Fleet Foxes (2)
11:20 – Highly Suspect (3)
12:05 – alt-J (2)
12:05 – X Japan (3)
Sunday, April 15th:
03:35 – Noname (3)
03:40 – Lion Babe (1)
03:40 – Magic Giant (2)
04:10 – San Holo (VR)
04:20 – THEY. (3)
04:25 – Nothing But Thieves (2)
04:40 – LANY (1)
04:40 – LANY (VR)
05:05 – San Holo (3)
05:10 – Dej Loaf (2)
05:45 – Vance Joy (1)
05:45 – Vance Joy (VR)
06:00 – Amine (2)
06:00 – Petit Biscuit (3)
06:30 – Jessie Ware (1)
06:30 – Petit Biscuit (VR)
06:50 – FIDLAR (2)
06:50 – French Montana (3)
06:50 – French Montana (VR)
07:35 – Aurora (2)
07:35 – Jacob Banks (3)
08:00 – Portugal. the Man (1)
08:00 – Portugal. the Man (VR)
08:20 – Kamasi Washington (2)
09:15 – Illenium (3)
09:25 – 6LACK (2)
09:55 – Odesza (1)
09:55 – Odesza (VR)
10:10 – Soulwax (2)
10:15 – Ibeyi (3)
11:05 – Migos (1)
11:05 – Migos (VR)
11:10 – Kamaiyah (2)

Michael Zimmer

View all posts

Add comment

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu