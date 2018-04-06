Seattle's home for dance
Live Exclusive

Ilen Halogram “I Am Halo” (Live at C89.5)

Richard J. Dalton
April 6, 2018
1 min read


Check out this super cool performance from Ilen Halogram. She is a cosmic diva that resides in Seattle.

She was born on a far away planet, and later landed in the Pacific Northwest. Details in this bonus video, from her web site:

  • Videography: Faraz
  • Audio Engineering & Audio Post Prod: Henry
  • Studio Technician: DJ Martini
  • Video Post Prod: Richard J Dalton

