Kylie Minogue will be joining us via phone at 10AM Friday. She’ll be chatting about her new music while helping us out with Spring Drive.

Don’t worry about missing Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens– Mark “Mom” Finley will be reading from a Kylie track during the show!

Missed Friday’s airing? Catch it again on Saturday at 4PM!

Picture: CC BY 2.0 Niko D – Flickr via Wikipedia