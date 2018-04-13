Seattle's home for dance
Live Exclusive

Martini & Martin “Shine On” live

Richard J. Dalton
April 13, 2018
Martini & Martin is DJ Martini from Levels of Movement, and Eric from Fast Nasties.

  • Videography: Richard J Dalton
  • Audio & Video Post Prod: DJ Martini

    • Richard J. Dalton

    Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

