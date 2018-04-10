Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Live Exclusive

Max “Lights Down Low” live

Richard J. Dalton
April 10, 2018
1 min read

Max & Ryan recorded this gem while in for their LiveExclusive session. It has since become an international hit. Remix by DJ Martini.

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

Follow me on Twitter

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Live Exclusive

Wax Martini “Jazz Quest” live

This is a full electronic band– guitar, bass, keys/piano, synths and deejay. “Jazz Quest” is organic, like a jam session. You may recognize some members from other PNW projects! Videography: Richard J Dalton Audio & Video Post...

Live Exclusive

Ilen Halogram “I Am Halo” live

Check out this super cool performance from Ilen Halogram. She is a cosmic diva that resides in Seattle. She was born on a far away planet, and later landed in the Pacific Northwest. Details in this bonus video, from her web site: Videography: Faraz...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

BECU Banner

Menu