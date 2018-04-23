Spring Drive Highlights from Room 1204

If you’re wondering what Room 1204 is, that’s the room number assigned to C89.5 by the school district. Yes, students get Room 1204 put on their schedule when they want to take Multimedia as a class!

We’re putting the final touches on the schedule for our Spring Membership Drive. Here’s a rough outline of what we have– and of course, there are always last minute changes and additions:

Thurs., 26 April

6AM :: Drive kicks off with Drew

with Drew 7AM – 9AM :: Save the Wave . For every $1000 we raise, we’re adding another week with a 3rd hour of STW. Our goal is to make it through to Fall Drive with 3 hours!

. For every $1000 we raise, we’re adding another week with a 3rd hour of STW. Our goal is to make it through to Fall Drive with 3 hours! 9AM :: Extra hour of Save the Wave , to help with the goal.

, to help with the goal. 10AM :: Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens Garden Party Special ! Mark ‘Mom’ Finley and her cast of characters are hosting an on air horticultural experience, featuring lots of dramatic readings, dance music and daisies. Or morning glories.

! Mark ‘Mom’ Finley and her cast of characters are hosting an on air horticultural experience, featuring lots of dramatic readings, dance music and daisies. Or morning glories. 11AM throughout the midday: “ Future Broadcaster Matching Grant “. An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours!

“. An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours! 1PM: The 8bit Work Break with Graz . Get your donation in during this time if you like the 8BWB!

. Get your donation in during this time if you like the 8BWB! 5PM: The Drive-at-Five with Harmony Soleil . Hosted by Richard J Dalton. Crazy, disturbing stuff in the works.

. Hosted by Richard J Dalton. Crazy, disturbing stuff in the works. 8PM: Planet Dance . Mel and Matt have Sofi Tukker tickets as a bonus.

. Mel and Matt have Sofi Tukker tickets as a bonus. 11PM: The Basement with Keano. Support the low frequencies!

Fri., 27 April

6AM-10AM:: BECU Community Partner Special . For every $1500 donated, BECU will donate an additional $500.

. For every $1500 donated, BECU will donate an additional $500. 11AM throughout the midday: “ Future Broadcaster Matching Grant “. An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours!

“. An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours! 4PM: International producer, deejay and performer JES is live in the studio! She’ll have some tickets to this evening’s show at the Underground for donors at certain levels.

is live in the studio! She’ll have some tickets to this evening’s show at the Underground for donors at certain levels. 5PM: The Drive-at-Five. “ Richard J. Dalton Nail Painting Party “. For every $202.38 donated, we’ll paint another one of RJD’s nails, until all 10 fingers and 11 toes are fabulous!

“. For every $202.38 donated, we’ll paint another one of RJD’s nails, until all 10 fingers and 11 toes are fabulous! 8PM: Electrobox . Show your support during the show that showcases electronic music from all over the planet.

. Show your support during the show that showcases electronic music from all over the planet. 11:59 PM: 30Hz, Underground dance music with Tony Rocky Horror. If you appreciate one of the best produced shows on the radio in Seattle, this is the place to get your gift in.

Sat., 28 April

8AM :: Womxn in Dance Music Special.

Special. 12PM :: Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens Garden Party with Mark Mom Finley, in case you missed it on Thursday.

with Mark Mom Finley, in case you missed it on Thursday. 2pm :: Super Square takes over the station for an hour!

takes over the station for an hour! 7pm :: Test Spin with Gabriel

with Gabriel 8PM :: The Vortex

Sun., 29 April

6AM-9AM :: Cafe Chill live . Seth is live in the studio. For every person who donated $89.5o or more, in addition to the regular thank you gifts, you’ll also get a $25 gift card from Portage Bay Cafe.

. Seth is live in the studio. For every person who donated $89.5o or more, in addition to the regular thank you gifts, you’ll also get a $25 gift card from Portage Bay Cafe. 10AM :: Conro talks about member-supported radio and C89.5.

talks about member-supported radio and C89.5. 12PM :: LiveExclusives Special . Local artist and icon Fysah will be playing some of the highlights from the C89.5 Performance Studio.

. Local artist and icon Fysah will be playing some of the highlights from the C89.5 Performance Studio. 2PM :: Anna Lenoe Special . Anna talks about Community Radio and C89.5

. Anna talks about Community Radio and C89.5 6PM – 8PM :: Carnaval Mix live . Polo and the crew have tickets to see Belanova on May 9th at the Moore Theater, for the first 5 listeners who call in and donate $240 or higher. They also have some t-shirts.

. Polo and the crew have tickets to see Belanova on May 9th at the Moore Theater, for the first 5 listeners who call in and donate $240 or higher. They also have some t-shirts. 8PM – 2AM :: On The Edge. Every brand new member who calls in and gives at the $89.50 level or higher will receive a bonus hand-picked CD, in addition to the regular thank you gift.

Mon., 30 April

6AM-10AM :: Alaska Federal Credit Union Incentive Grant . For every NEW member who donated $89.50 or more, AFCU will donate $25 to the drive.

. For every NEW member who donated $89.50 or more, AFCU will donate $25 to the drive. 11AM – 1PM :: SOI Lunch Incentive . For every person who donated $89.50 or more, in addition to the regular thank you gift, we’ll add a $25 gift card from SOI restaurant on Capitol Hill.

. For every person who donated $89.50 or more, in addition to the regular thank you gift, we’ll add a $25 gift card from SOI restaurant on Capitol Hill. 1PM & 3PM :: “ Future Broadcaster Matching Grant “. An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours!

“. An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours! 2PM :: LiveExclusives Special with Fysah.

with Fysah. More to come!

Tue., 01 May

6AM-10AM :: Mark Mom Finley is the guest with Drew, and is bringing the May Flowers ! Every person who donates will receive a packet of spring flower seeds, specially selected by Mom herself!

! Every person who donates will receive a packet of spring flower seeds, specially selected by Mom herself! 11AM – 1PM :: SOI Lunch Incentive . For every person who donated $89.50 or more, in addition to the regular thank you gift, we’ll add a $25 gift card from SOI restaurant on Capitol Hill.

. For every person who donated $89.50 or more, in addition to the regular thank you gift, we’ll add a $25 gift card from SOI restaurant on Capitol Hill. 1PM – 3PM :: “ Future Broadcaster Matching Grant “. An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours!

“. An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours! 4PM :: Conro talks about member-supported radio and C89.5.

talks about member-supported radio and C89.5. More to come!

Wed., 02 May

6AM-10AM :: “ Fun Music “. All the guilty pleasures.

“. All the guilty pleasures. 11AM – 1PM :: SOI Lunch Incentive . For every person who donated $89.50 or more, in addition to the regular thank you gift, we’ll add a $25 gift card from SOI restaurant on Capitol Hill.

. For every person who donated $89.50 or more, in addition to the regular thank you gift, we’ll add a $25 gift card from SOI restaurant on Capitol Hill. 1PM – 3PM :: “ Future Broadcaster Matching Grant “. An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours!

“. An anonymous local foundation has offered to match gifts during the student-run hours! 4PM :: Anna Lenoe Special . Anna talks about Community Radio and C89.5.

. Anna talks about Community Radio and C89.5. More to come!

Thu., 03 May

7AM – 9AM :: Save the Wave . For every $1000 we raise, we’re adding another week with a 3rd hour of STW. Our goal is to make it through to Fall Drive with 3 hours!

. For every $1000 we raise, we’re adding another week with a 3rd hour of STW. Our goal is to make it through to Fall Drive with 3 hours! 9AM :: Extra hour of Save the Wave , to help with the goal.

, to help with the goal. 5PM :: Drive-at-Five . Harmony & Richard, with Harmony doing the beats.

. Harmony & Richard, with Harmony doing the beats. 8PM :: Planet Dance . Mel and Matt have some fun retro Ministry of Sound CD’s to share with donors at the $120 level and higher.

. Mel and Matt have some fun retro Ministry of Sound CD’s to share with donors at the $120 level and higher. More to come!

Fri., 04 May – Final Day!