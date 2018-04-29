The On The Edge CD is “That Beast” by ESA

The On The Edge crew of volunteers is ready to chat with you about public radio and C89.5! They’re here Sunday from 8PM to Monday morning at 2AM.

The “On The Edge” CD this time around is “That Beast” by ESA, from our friends at Negative Gain Productions.

As a team, we’re focusing on getting new members during On The Edge. Every brand new member who calls in and gives at the $89.50 level or higher will receive a bonus hand-picked CD, in addition to the regular thank you gift.

Picture: Album art promo photo.