Seattle's home for dance
Listen to C89.5 this week to win tickets to see Josh Wink at Kremwerk

Drew Bailey
May 13, 2018
C89.5 presents Josh Wink this Saturday night at Kremwerk.

Listen to Drew Bailey in the morning and Harmony Soleil at night to win your way into Kremwerk to see this legendary DJ.

Local support for this 21+ show: Kadeejah Streets, Erin O’Connor, & Wooly.

KREMWERK.COM

