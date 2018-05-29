NEW SHOW ALERT! C895 Anthems!

Seattle's home for dance
May 29, 2018
Starting Tuesday May 29th at 11am its our brand new show, C895 Anthems! We are kicking off an hour guaranteed to get your morning moving and send you grooving into the afternoon! Each track is vetted by our staff as a certified dance anthem, from the 90s to today! Every week day from 11am-noon, join us for C895 Anthems!

Today’s playlist!

“Groove In The Heart” – DEE-LITE
“Since You’ve Been Gone” – Kelly Clarkson
“Hey Hey” – Dennis Ferrer
“Don’t Look Down” – Martin Garrix
“One Kiss” – Calvin  Harris feat. Dua Lipa|
“Lone Digger” – Caravan Palace
“One (Your Name)” – Swedish House Mafia
“Toxic” – Britney Spears
“I Like The Way You Move” -Bodyrockers
“Good Things” – Kideko
“No Roots” (Denis First Remix) – Alice Merton
“Starlight” – Superman Lovers
“SCATMAN” – Scatman
“Starships” – Nicki Minaj
“Big Love” – Pete Heller
“I Don’t Feel Like Dancing” – Scissor Sisters

 

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

