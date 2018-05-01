Playing It Forward!

Did you hear something on C89.5 that you just loved? Your enjoyment of that recording was made possible by someone — perhaps even you — who showed their support for C89.5 with a past contribution.

Listener Support is one of the largest sources of funding it takes to run C89.5 (about 76%). So, yesterday’s listener support becomes today’s content, and today’s support becomes the great content you’ll hear tomorrow and the next day.

Your gift today plays the music forward. By donating today to C89.5, you help ensure that C89.5 remains strong and healthy into the future.

Make your donation online today. Thank you!