Drew Bailey's Blog

Ron Howard narrating Star Wars is the funniest thing you will hear today.

Drew Bailey
May 11, 2018
Movie director Ron Howard narrated Star Wars: A New Hope in the the style he narrates Arrested Development, and it’s hilarious.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

