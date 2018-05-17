Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
The buzz about Netta

Richard J. Dalton
May 17, 2018
By now, you may have heard the buzz about Netta. Or you’ve heard her suddenly on the C89.5 playlists. Netta scored the champion title at Eurovision 2018, as the underdog candidate with “Toy”. It was Israel’s first #1 in exactly 2 decades.

Eurovision is an international song competition among European countries. Each participating country submits an original song to be performed on live television and radio, then casts votes for the other countries’ songs to determine the winner.

“Toy” qualified for the final after being among the top 10 most voted songs based on a combination of jury and popular vote. In the final, she was in third place after the jury vote with 212 points and won the televote with 317 points, giving her overall first place with a combined score of 529 points.

Talking to folks stateside (or, Seattle-side), it’s the empowering vocal, excellent song writing and production, and individualistic style that’s rocking the local buzz. (Some of you changed your social media profile to her picture– WE SEE YOU!)

And here’s the video:

Photo: CC BY-SA 4.0 Wouter van Vliet, EuroVisionary

