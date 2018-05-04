Seattle's home for dance
C89

The Bricks & Minifigs Drive at Five (DAF) Anthem

Richard J. Dalton
May 4, 2018
This is the song written on the Drive-at-Five with our members!

Lyrics written and performed by Katrina Kope, Brandon Lentz and DJ Martini.

Thank you to everyone who participated!

 

Keepin it alive, donate to the drive

We make it better, stronger together

Sippin maritni’s while singin Harmony

With Richard Dalton, mark and Anthony

Daisy and Vincent, let’s go on a date

I’ll buy you a banana, that’s my favorite shape

Hey Darren, Find joy in what you do

Bacardi man, may the 4th be with you

 

CHORUS:

Fredrick wants star child on the radio

The way he asked, we just can’t say no

Heather and her pug, we feel your priceless love,

Just the same for Remy, Marcus and Olivia,

David and Devin, you take us to heaven,

Michael bring us fries, we’ll get lost in your hazel eyes.

The Bricks & Minifigs Drive at Five Anthem!

The Bricks & Minifigs Drive at Five Anthem!

