The Bricks & Minifigs Drive at Five (DAF) Anthem

This is the song written on the Drive-at-Five with our members!
Lyrics written and performed by Katrina Kope, Brandon Lentz and DJ Martini.
Thank you to everyone who participated!
Keepin it alive, donate to the drive
We make it better, stronger together
Sippin maritni’s while singin Harmony
With Richard Dalton, mark and Anthony
Daisy and Vincent, let’s go on a date
I’ll buy you a banana, that’s my favorite shape
Hey Darren, Find joy in what you do
Bacardi man, may the 4th be with you
CHORUS:
Fredrick wants star child on the radio
The way he asked, we just can’t say no
Heather and her pug, we feel your priceless love,
Just the same for Remy, Marcus and Olivia,
David and Devin, you take us to heaven,
Michael bring us fries, we’ll get lost in your hazel eyes.
The Bricks & Minifigs Drive at Five Anthem!
The Bricks & Minifigs Drive at Five Anthem!
5 comments
The purple goddess and the master of the turntables bringing it on Fiday!
What’s the phone # to call in??
Thank you Brad!
My pleasure, guys! 🙂 Any way I can get an audio recording of the performance? 🙂
It was amazing! We’re going to try to rip a copy of it on Monday! 🙂