The High Children stopped by C89.5’s performance studio to throw down some tracks for us.

They’re a deejay culture band based in Seattle known for their melodic singing/rap style, catchy hooks and their on-stage use of samplers and turntables (and positive energy!). You probably recognize their hit “Hold Up” (the live performance is coming soon).

Here’s a teaser of their performance– stay tuned, more videos coming to the website, and more of their live tracks on air!