Seattle's home for dance
C89

Update on Caffeine Challenge

Richard J. Dalton
May 11, 2018
GM June and Business Manager Emily’s coffee mugs sit unused all week after they gave up coffee for a membership drive challenge. And Drew has been off Energy Drinks too!

One more week to go!

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

