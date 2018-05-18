So, our Twitter friend CP Scott asked the question about the new version of “Pressure” that you’ve been hearing on C89.5:

That #Elyxr was pretty faithful to the original #Billyajoel, @c895radio – maybe @DJTrentVon needs a "who wore it better" segment of covers for the kids who are to young to know the original? 🤣👴 — CP Scott (@cps42) May 15, 2018

tl;dr = “Who wore Pressure better?”

ELYXR and Katrina Kope are locals, and came up with this killer dancefloor version.

ELYXR is Kasson of the legendary synthpop group Freezepop. He’s also been developing projects including Rocococo and Symbion Project, and recently worked with Kurt from Information Society on a track.

Katrina Kope is from Levels of Movement and Purr Gato. She’s also turning into a Capitol Hill icon—- all of us up on the hill break out into tears when she comes up in conversation.

If this duo sounds familiar, you may have caught their track “Crystalline” on C89.5.

Here’s the ELYXR and Katrina Kope Version:

<a href="http://elyxr.bandcamp.com/track/pressure-ft-katrina-kope-of-purr-gato">Pressure (ft Katrina Kope of Purr Gato) by ELYXR</a>

And here’s the Bill Joel version:

So, who wore it best? Comment below if you’d like!