Who wore “Pressure” better?

Richard J. Dalton
May 18, 2018
1 min read

So, our Twitter friend CP Scott asked the question about the new version of “Pressure” that you’ve been hearing on C89.5:

tl;dr = “Who wore Pressure better?”

ELYXR and Katrina Kope are locals, and came up with this killer dancefloor version.

ELYXR is Kasson of the legendary synthpop group Freezepop. He’s also been developing projects including Rocococo and Symbion Project, and recently worked with Kurt from Information Society on a track.

Katrina Kope is from Levels of Movement and Purr Gato. She’s also turning into a Capitol Hill icon—- all of us up on the hill break out into tears when she comes up in conversation.

If this duo sounds familiar, you may have caught their track “Crystalline” on C89.5.

Here’s the ELYXR and Katrina Kope Version:

And here’s the Bill Joel version:

So, who wore it best? Comment below if you’d like!

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

