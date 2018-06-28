Save The Wave Playlist (06.28.2018)

7am
Alphaville – Forever Young
The Cure – The Walk
Dead or Alive – Something In My House
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
The Church – The Unguarded Moment
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Bow Wow Wow – Do You Wanna Hole Me
OMD – Tesla Girls (Extended Mix)\
Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up\
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf –
The Go Gos – Lips Are Sealed
The Go Gos – We Got The Beat
Joise Cotton – Johnny, Are You Queer?
Blondie – Dreaming
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12′ Extended Mix)
Berlin – Sex (I’m A…)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (12″ Remix)
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Wedding Crashers Redrum Reel)
8am
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (Remix)
Julian Cope – World Shut Your Mouth
B-52s – Roam
The Beat – Save It For Later
Paul Young – Come Back And Stay
Re-Flex – The Politics of Dancing
Peter Godwin – Image of Heaven
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Ebn & Ozn – AEIOU Sometimes Y
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Start
O.M.D. – We Love You (12” Version)
Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You? (ET Mix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)
The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
9am
O.M.D. – Secret
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss
Cee Farrow – Should I Love You Forever
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Extended Mix)
Severed Heads – Greater Reward (Piano Power Edit)
Hubert Kah – So Many People (Extended Version)
Ian McCulloch – Faith & Healing
Holly Johnson – Where Has Love Gone?
Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind
Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin’ On (W.C.H. Mix)
Mike Mareen – Love Spy (Salutation Mix)
Shriekback – Nemesis (Extended Mix)
Yello – Oh Yeah
Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Extended Mix)
Bananarama – Venus
Culture Club – Karma Chameleon
1 comment
Glad to see we’re finally getting the playlist posted for save the wave.