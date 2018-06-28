Save The Wave Playlist (06.28.2018)

7am

Alphaville – Forever Young

The Cure – The Walk

Dead or Alive – Something In My House

New Order – The Perfect Kiss

The Church – The Unguarded Moment

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

Bow Wow Wow – Do You Wanna Hole Me

OMD – Tesla Girls (Extended Mix)\

Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up\

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf –

The Go Gos – Lips Are Sealed

The Go Gos – We Got The Beat

Joise Cotton – Johnny, Are You Queer?

Blondie – Dreaming

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12′ Extended Mix)

Berlin – Sex (I’m A…)

Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (12″ Remix)

Billy Idol – White Wedding (Wedding Crashers Redrum Reel)

8am

Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (Remix)

Julian Cope – World Shut Your Mouth

B-52s – Roam

The Beat – Save It For Later

Paul Young – Come Back And Stay

Re-Flex – The Politics of Dancing

Peter Godwin – Image of Heaven

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Kalimba Mix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Ebn & Ozn – AEIOU Sometimes Y

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Start

O.M.D. – We Love You (12” Version)

Eurythmics – Would I Lie To You? (ET Mix)

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (Edge Remix)

The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

9am

O.M.D. – Secret

Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss

Cee Farrow – Should I Love You Forever

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Extended Mix)

Severed Heads – Greater Reward (Piano Power Edit)

Hubert Kah – So Many People (Extended Version)

Ian McCulloch – Faith & Healing

Holly Johnson – Where Has Love Gone?

Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind

Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin’ On (W.C.H. Mix)

Mike Mareen – Love Spy (Salutation Mix)

Shriekback – Nemesis (Extended Mix)

Yello – Oh Yeah

Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Extended Mix)

Bananarama – Venus

Culture Club – Karma Chameleon