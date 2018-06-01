Seattle's home for dance
Announcing C895 Laser: Pride Edition!

Harmony Soleil
June 1, 2018
1 min read
Get Laser C89.5 TicketsCLICK HERE We are celebrating Pride Month with YOU on Wednesday, June 20th at the Pacific Science Center Laser Dome with C895 Laser: Pride! The pre-show kicks off at 7pm and Harmony Soleil will be throwing it down in the mix starting at 8pm with a playlist stocked with Pride anthems and LGBTQA+ artists while LIVE LASERS accompany the mix, created on the spot by the Dome’s Laser Artists! Break out our Pride gear and come decked out in your brightest pride colors!

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

