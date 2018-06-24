Seattle's home for dance
Parties

C89.5 Pride Schedule as of Sunday

Richard J. Dalton
June 24, 2018
Wow! It’s been a party!! Let’s keep it popping!!!

Check out our POP-UP DANCE FLOOR at PrideFest. We’re located immediately as you enter from Thomas, which is where the parade ends. We’re on the Fisher Pavilion Rooftop, which is to your right.

Sun., 24 Jun 2018

    • 9AM – 10AM :: C89.5 Pride Weekend DJ Mix with Café Chill
      Café Chill goes in the mix for the first time ever!
    • 10AM – 2PM :: C89.5 Pride Weekend DJ Mix On-Air with hostess Mark Mom Finley
      We’ll be in the mix all weekend– more sets from the deejays above! And Mark Mom Finley is leading the parade…. so Mark is leaving Mom behind, and hosting as Mark. If you’re confused, then you’re ready to party!

      • Seth of Go Periscope
      • DJ Martini
      • Fysah vs. DJ Million
      • Kryspin
      • DJ Dana Dub
      • DJ Lightray
      • DJ Rubin
      • Harmony Soleil
      • Richard J. Dalton
      • DJ Luis
      • Faraz AKA DJ HandZ
      • DJ Mark Alvarado
      • DJ Trini
    • 12PM – ??? :: C89.5 Pop-Up Dance Floor at PrideFest!
      We’ll be hosting a pop-up dance floor, just as you walk into the festival. We should be one of the first things you see while coming off of the parade from Thomas.
    • 2PM – 6PM :: C89.5 Pride Weekend DJ Mix On-Air with host Mel McCoy
      Mel takes over at 2PM– these are the same mixes you hear in our Pridefest tent!
    • 6PM – 8PM :: C89.5 Pride Weekend DJ Mix On-Air with Carnaval Mix
      Polo and company give it all a Latin vibe!

      • DJ Dana Dub
      • DJ Luis
      • DJ Mark Alvarado
      • DJ Trini

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

