C89.5 Pride Schedule as of Sunday

Wow! It’s been a party!! Let’s keep it popping!!!
Check out our POP-UP DANCE FLOOR at PrideFest. We’re located immediately as you enter from Thomas, which is where the parade ends. We’re on the Fisher Pavilion Rooftop, which is to your right.
Sun., 24 Jun 2018
- 9AM – 10AM :: C89.5 Pride Weekend DJ Mix with Café Chill
Café Chill goes in the mix for the first time ever!
- 10AM – 2PM :: C89.5 Pride Weekend DJ Mix On-Air with hostess Mark Mom Finley
We’ll be in the mix all weekend– more sets from the deejays above! And Mark Mom Finley is leading the parade…. so Mark is leaving Mom behind, and hosting as Mark. If you’re confused, then you’re ready to party!
- Seth of Go Periscope
- DJ Martini
- Fysah vs. DJ Million
- Kryspin
- DJ Dana Dub
- DJ Lightray
- DJ Rubin
- Harmony Soleil
- Richard J. Dalton
- DJ Luis
- Faraz AKA DJ HandZ
- DJ Mark Alvarado
- DJ Trini
- 12PM – ??? :: C89.5 Pop-Up Dance Floor at PrideFest!
We’ll be hosting a pop-up dance floor, just as you walk into the festival. We should be one of the first things you see while coming off of the parade from Thomas.
- 2PM – 6PM :: C89.5 Pride Weekend DJ Mix On-Air with host Mel McCoy
Mel takes over at 2PM– these are the same mixes you hear in our Pridefest tent!
- 6PM – 8PM :: C89.5 Pride Weekend DJ Mix On-Air with Carnaval Mix
Polo and company give it all a Latin vibe!
- DJ Dana Dub
- DJ Luis
- DJ Mark Alvarado
- DJ Trini
- 9AM – 10AM :: C89.5 Pride Weekend DJ Mix with Café Chill
