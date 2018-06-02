Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
C89

Carnaval Mix Schedule for July

Richard J. Dalton
June 2, 2018
1 min read

Here is what we have planned for this month:

Dj Trini from Chicago
Dj Rubin From LA
Dj Maye from Atlanta
Dj Erick T from Guadalajara
Dj Mark Alvarado from Mexico City and lots of new singles.

Polo

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

Follow me on Twitter

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

C89

Car Deals this weekend?

This  Memorial  Day Weekend,  mark  the  occasion  with  a  vehicle  donation to C89.5! If  you’re  taking  advantage  of  a  great  car  deal  this  holiday  weekend,  consider  donating  your  trade-in  to  make  a  difference.  It’s  easy  to ...

C89

Who wore “Pressure” better?

So, our Twitter friend CP Scott asked the question about the new version of “Pressure” that you’ve been hearing on C89.5: That #Elyxr was pretty faithful to the original #Billyajoel, @c895radio – maybe @DJTrentVon needs a "who wore it...

C89

The buzz about Netta

By now, you may have heard the buzz about Netta. Or you’ve heard her suddenly on the C89.5 playlists. Netta scored the champion title at Eurovision 2018, as the underdog candidate with “Toy”. It was Israel’s first #1 in...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu