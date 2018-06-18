Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Parties

Laser C89.5 is this Wednesday!

Richard J. Dalton
June 18, 2018
1 min read

Laser C89.5 is Wed., 20 June! Put it on your calendar!

Consider it a dress rehearsal for your Pride attire!

Get Laser C89.5 TicketsCLICK HERE
  • 7PM :: Faraz AKA DJ HandZ spinning the pre-party in the exhibit area
  • 8PM :: Harmony Soleil in the Laser Dome with the laser artists.

We are celebrating Pride Month with YOU on Wednesday, June 20th at the Pacific Science Center Laser Dome with C895 Laser: Pride! The pre-show kicks off at 7pm and Harmony Soleil will be throwing it down in the mix starting at 8pm with a playlist stocked with Pride anthems and LGBTQA+ artists while LIVE LASERS accompany the mix, created on the spot by the Dome’s Laser Artists! Break out your Pride gear and come decked out in your brightest pride colors!

 

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

Follow me on Twitter

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Parties

Come party with this guy Wednesday

Pictured is “Faraz AKA DJ HandZ”.
He’ll be opening for Harmony Soleil at Laser C89.5 this Wednesday!
7PM :: Faraz AKA DJ HandZ outside of the Laser Dome at the pre-party
8PM :: Harmony Soleil in the Dome with the fly laser artists

Parties

One week until C89.5 + Kremwerk Pride!

Date: 23 June 2018 Location: Kremwerk Name: C89.5 and Krewmwerk present “Pride! Samantha Ronson, Kittens, Ultra Naté, Landon Cider” Join us in celebrating Seattle Pride 2018! The hottest pride Saturday party in town bringing you world...

Parties

C89.5 Updated Pride Party Schedule

We’re keeping you up to date with what’s going on next week, so. you can fill out your calendar. Here’s the latest! Photo: Pride Flag. Ludovic Bertron – CC BY 2.0 via Wikipedia Wed., 20 Jun 2018 7PM – 9PM :: LASER C89...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu