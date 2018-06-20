Laser C89.5 TONIGHT (Wed)

Seattle's home for dance
Richard J. Dalton
June 20, 2018
  • 7PM: Faraz AKA DJ HandZ in the exhibit area adjacent to the dome for the Pre-Party
  • 8PM: Harmony Soleil in the Laser Dome with the laser artists!

We are celebrating Pride Month with YOU on Wednesday, June 20th at the Pacific Science Center Laser Dome with C895 Laser: Pride! The pre-show kicks off at 7pm and Harmony Soleil will be throwing it down in the mix starting at 8pm with a playlist stocked with Pride anthems and LGBTQA+ artists while LIVE LASERS accompany the mix, created on the spot by the Dome’s Laser Artists! Break out your Pride gear and come decked out in your brightest pride colors!

 

Richard J. Dalton

Hello! I'm Richard J Dalton. You can hear me mixing the Drive-at-Five on Fridays. I also produce Dramatic Readings of Dance Music by Drag Queens, and LiveExclusives. And I help out with the 8bit Work Break and Cafe Chill.

